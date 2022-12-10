My Marriage With Seun Osigbesan Has Been A Decade Of God’s Faithfulness – Husband

Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan and her husband, Seun are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, December 8. The Johnsons’ star’s husband recently shared beautiful family photos on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, their marriage is officially 10 years today and it has been a decade of God’s faithfulness.

He added that he is very grateful to have married a Seun despite the reservations people had about a pastor marrying an actor.

Her words, “It’s 10 o clock.”

“Our marriage is officially 10 years today and it has been a DECADE of God’s faithfulness.”

“When we were going to get married a lot of people were concerned for us about the fact that a Pastor was going to marry an actor (sounds weird) but I had no issues because I knew my wife is a very good Christian who would not because of the desire for fame or money compromise God’s standards.”

“I am grateful I married a very good Christian , you are a very content woman and don’t put pressure on me in any way to perform , you are an extremely peaceful and supportive wife. I have no regrets marrying you my love because you have made my life so beautiful, you add ‘tush’ to my ‘bush’ , you are my personal stylist and ensure I always look good, even though it sometimes feels like stress but I am always grateful for the stretch and adventure. You are a great mother to our children which you do with so much grace and wisdom.”

“Baby @zsheunic you are the true definition of a virtuous woman because you are an embodiment of her description in Proverbs 31.”

“This is me saying thank you for the last 10 years , for your love , commitment, sacrifices , support and every other thing words cannot articulate.”

“I will marry you over and over again because I feel so blessed to have you in my life.”

“We are grateful to God who has kept us together in peace and unity of the heart for these 10 years.”

“Cheers to 90 more years.”