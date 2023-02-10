My Mother Made Me Fall In Love With Basketball – LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers recently celebrated LeBron James for making history by becoming NBA’s all-time leading scorer. This happened prior to their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and fans have been reacting.

Recall that Lebron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading points scorer.

He was honored on the court for the ceremony before the Bucks game on Thursday night, and James was joined by his entire family for the ceremony.

His words, “When I was three years old on December 25, 1988, my mother bought me a Little Tykes hoop. And there’s actually a photo floating around of that Christmas gift.”

“That moment I fell in love with basketball. I was about to turn four years old on December 30 of that year.”

“But from that moment on, I knew that that orange sphere was something that I always wanted to be a part of my journey.”

“And who would know… someone said on on social media, that that was the biggest investment in the history of mankind, a $20 Little Tykes hoop could turn into what it’s turned to today. Mom, thank you. Thank you so much.”

“You know, my two boys – Bronny, Bryce – my daughter Zuri. My mom, Gloria, my wife, Savannah, like this is my starting five.”

“And I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do on a day to day basis, I wouldn’t be out, I wouldn’t be able to come on this court and showcase my talent to you guys every single night, if I didn’t have the support, and I didn’t have the commitment from my family that allowed me to do the things that I do.”

“So, you know, I wouldn’t be standing up here. I wouldn’t be who I am. I wouldn’t be able to inspire so many people all over the world.”

“I wouldn’t be able to inspire the Laker faithful. I wouldn’t be able to inspire, nobody if I didn’t have the sacrifices and the commitment from my starting five right here. So please give them a round of applause. Please.”