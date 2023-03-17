My Mother Now Supports My Decision To Focus On Music, Not School – Rema

Popular singer, Rema has come out to reveal that he abandoned his admission to the University of Lagos due to the 8 months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU). He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had moved on from the admission and his mother now supports his decision to focus on his music career.

Rema added that he wanted to do part-time schooling and music, but the strike ruined his plans.

