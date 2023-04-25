My Players Didn’t Struggle At The Start Of The Season – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to rubbish the claims that his team struggled physically at the start of the season. This is coming ahead of their clash with Arsenal, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players never struggled physically when the season started because they have the mentality and strength of being EPL champions for two consecutive seasons.

Pep added that every MCFC game is played like a final since his players know a lot is at stake.

His words, “I never believe about the training conditions. When you lose people say the physicality is not good, that is bullsh*t,”

“My team we arrive in the end of the season we know we can lose games and the situation will be over. In October, November you cannot have that feeling especially when you win back to back championships. The first season we made 100 points we start like every game is a final, every game is final. Now we don’t have that. Last few months that is the truth, in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League. To arrive in this decisive part of the league to have that chance in your hands. It depends on them the destiny will be in their hands but if we win the destiny will be in our hands.”