My Pregnancy Is A Reminder That I Never Have To Choose Between Love And Life – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B is pregnant and expecting her third baby. She recently confirmed the news on her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, with every ending comes a new beginning, and she is super grateful to be pregnant with a child who has already given her more love, life and a renewed power.

Cardi added that her pregnancy is a reminder that she never has to choose between life, love and her passion.

Her words, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!

Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!

It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

WOW.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (born October 11, 1992), known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper, songwriter and television personality. Born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she became an internet celebrity after several of her posts and videos became viral on Vine and Instagram.

From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York to follow her music aspirations, and released two mixtapes—Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, before signing with label Atlantic Records in early 2017.

Cardi B has since earned three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100; “Bodak Yellow” made her the second female rapper to top the chart with a solo output—following Lauryn Hill in 1998, “I Like It” made her the only female rapper to attain multiple number-one songs on the chart, and her Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” made her the sixth female artist to achieve three number-one singles on the chart during the 2010s.

Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), on which the former two songs are included, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, broke several streaming records and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Critically acclaimed, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making Cardi B the only woman to win the award as a solo artist.