My Recent Award Is A Victory For Free Speech – Piers Morgan

Popular media personality, Piers Morgan has come out to say that Meghan Markle has been amazing for his career. This is coming after he picked up the award for TV Presenter of the Year at the TRIC Awards.

According to him, he can only appreciate Meghan Markle because she deserves credit for helping his career reach the next level.

Piers Morgan added that his award is a victory for free speech and he’ll always be entitled to his opinion.

His words, “Who cares… she’s been great for my career to be honest with you so I just want to thank her.”

“We haven’t heard much out of her since the Ofcom win.”

“It was a victory for free speech and whether people like me or don’t like me we are all entitled to an opinion.”

WOW.

Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan is an English broadcaster, journalist, writer, and television personality. He is currently a co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday each week.

Morgan was born Piers Stefan O’Meara on 30 March 1965 in Surrey, the son of Vincent Eamonn O’Meara, an Irish dentist from County Offaly, and Gabrielle Georgina Sybille (née Oliver), an English woman who raised Morgan Catholic.

With regard to his religious views, Morgan still identifies as a Catholic due to his mother’s influence, and believes in an afterlife, but does not “go to Confession, probably because it would take [him] too long”. He has a brother, Jeremy, who is older than him by two years. A few months after his birth, the family moved to Newick, East Sussex.

His father died when Morgan was 11 months old; his mother later married Glynne Pughe-Morgan, a Welsh pub landlord who later worked in the meat distribution business, and he took his stepfather’s surname. He was educated at the independent Cumnor House prep school between the ages of seven and 13, then Chailey School, a comprehensive secondary school in Chailey.