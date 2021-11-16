My Relationship With Kepa Isn’t Strained – Mendy

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has come out to talk about his relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga. He recently revealed that their relationship is not strained despite him taking the number one spot at the club.

According to him, the most important thing is that the competition between the players is for the benefit of the team, so there is no need for any rift.

He added that his relationship with Chelsea‘s third goalie, Marcus Bettinelli is good as well and he’ll keep respecting everyone.

His words, “My relationship with Kepa is very good, as is my relationship with Marcus [Bettinelli], the third goalkeeper at Chelsea. We compete with interest,”

“The most important thing is that the competition between the players is for the benefit of the team. The titles are for the club and not for the player. My relationship with my teammates is very good. I respect everyone and there is always a state of friendship between us.”