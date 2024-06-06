My Return To Anderlecht Will Happen Sooner Rather Than Later – Lukaku

Belgium striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to say that he will be returning to Anderlecht sooner than people might think. This is coming despite recent links to Napoli and AC Milan, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is seriously missing his mother and kids back home because he left Belgium at 18, so his return has definitely been on his mind lately.

Lukaku, however, added that his current focus is on doing well with the national team at Euro 2024.

His words, “I miss my mother, my children. I left my country at eighteen. That return will definitely happen, much sooner than you might think. But now only the national team and the future matter. We have to support the players who give us and who have done a good job. I ask the media: stop throwing fuel on the fire. Let’s move forward.”

WOW.