My Skits Are Real, Unscripted And Spontaneous – Shank Comics

Popular skitmaker, Shank Comics has come out to say that he is his own his biggest critic and competitor. He recently had his say during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he considers himself different with his completely abstract comedy sketches, and his YouTube videos have differentiated him from others in recent years.

He added that his clips are real, unscripted and spontaneous, and he is constantly competing against himself.

His words, “I am different. I make completely abstract comedy sketches. From my name, my videos are like comics. In recent times, my YouTube videos have differentiated me from others. The videos are real, unscripted and spontaneous.

I believe that all my videos are good. I try to be better than my previous posts. I am very hard on myself. I would rather not make a post than to do something that does not meet my standard. I am actually competing against myself.

Right from when I was in school, I was funny. But, I did not know that I could take it up as a career till I graduated from the university, observed the National Youth Service Corps scheme, and had no job. I had to make ends meet, so I started making videos. I give the glory to God for where I am today. It has not been easy, but I am grateful.

I just knew I would be rich and famous, but I did not know how. At some point, I thought I was going to become an engineer, but the joke was on me.”

