My Son Has Been Named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho – Rotimi

Popular Nigerian-American actor and singer, Rotimi has welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Tanzanian singer, Vanessa Mdee. He recently shared the good news on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his newborn has been named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho and they are delighted to have him.

Congrats to them.

Vanessa Hau Mdee (born 7 June 1988 in Arusha, Tanzania), is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, rapper, youth activist, television personality and radio host. Mdee is popularly known for being the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ.

She later rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume CHallenge for ITV Tanzania before signing to B’Hits Music Group in late 2012.

Vanessa Mdee was born on 7 June 1988, in Arusha, the third-largest city in Tanzania; located in Northern Tanzania. Mdee became familiar with various cultures after growing up in New York, Paris, Nairobi and Arusha.

She obtained her secondary and high level education at Arusha Modern High School. Mdee attended university at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa to pursue a Law degree. Mdee quickly became familiar with many different forms of creative and performing arts.