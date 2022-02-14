    Login
    My Son Is My Valentine – Amara Kanu

    Wife of popular footballer, Kanu Nwankwo has come out to celebrate their son, Sean Kanu. Sean is marking his 17th birthday today, and Nigerians have been wishing him well.

    Amara Kanu and her son
    According to his mum, her son is her Valentine because he is her first fruit and she’ll love him forever.

    Her words, “Happy Birthday to my Valentine @sean.kanu. My first fruit. With you, it’s always and forever. Thank you so much for everything. I LOVE YOU.”

