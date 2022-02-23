My Son Knows His Rights – Rosy Meurer

King Churchill, the son of popular philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has started school. His wife, Rosy recently shared the good news on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is very excited to see him start his school journey and he’ll be celebrating his 1st birthday soon.

Rosy added that her boy is very independent and he even knows his rights.

Her words, “King Churchills First day of school ￼￼￼

His teacher sent me pictures of him in class. ￼￼ He is very independent and he knows his rights like his daddy would say. Too cute.”

