My Son Will Never Look Like Me – Bella Shmurda

Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has come out to make jest of his own looks. He recently had his say while sharing a photo from one of his shows, and fans have been reacting.

See what Bella wrote,

WOW.

Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi (born 27 January 1996), known professionally as Bella Shmurda, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2019 with the release of the song “Vision 2020”, and a follow-up remix which featured Olamide.

He is also the leader of Dangbana Republik; a collective of creatives in Lagos providing community and humanitarian contributions.

Bella Shmurda hails from a polygamous family in Ikorodu and is the last child from a family of 10 children. His journey in arts began in his early days through being a part of his elementary school band and cultural dance troupe. He had his early days in Ikorodu, proceeded to have his secondary school studies in Badagry, and earned a bachelor’s degree in History and International Relations from Lagos State University.

In October 2021, Bella Shmurda reacted to a viral video of a pre-schooler performing a song by Olamide and himself titled “Triumphant” off Olamide’s “Carpe Diem” Album, by choosing to sponsor the kid with an elementary school scholarship. This scholarship came into effect in November 2021.