2023: Denying opposition access to public spaces recipe for violence – NNPP

A New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Senatorial candidate, AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila has said the attitude of ruling governments denying opposition parties access to public spaces for campaigns, is nothing but unstable politicking.

AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila who was speaking at the Kano State Peace Summit, Tuesday said, on many occasions, they have tried to use public places for their campaigns as opposition but were denied.

He said, “sometime last week we were at Rano Local Government campaigning and we just placed our banners on a common street light but before we knew it, they were removed with a warning not to do that again”.

Sumaila hinted that the problem the election may face is the fact that some politicians are placed above others as they do and say what they want without prejudice.

“Not until the security and the election umpire allows a true playing ground and act quickly against anybody no matter his class or position, can we will agree that the conduct would be free, fair and just”.

The State Police Commissioner, Mamman Dauda, explained that the Summit is to sensitize political stakeholders against violence and hate speeches which create uncertainty in the state.

CP Mamman Dauda noted that they also brought together the politicians, ullamas and civil society members to remind them of the provisions of the electoral laws which specifically guide against hate speeches and violent campaigns.

The State Chairman of Civil Societies Forum, Ibrahim Waiya, urged the Nigeria Police to be fair by ensuring that anybody who is caught making unremarkable, unguarded speech is arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We have seen so many bigwigs in the political circle making unremarkable, unguided and hate speeches, but up till this moment we have not heard that anybody is arrested, this is not good. the conduct of the Police must be seen, regardless of who violates the rules.

Sheikh AbdulWahab Abdallah, the Leader of the Sunni in the State urged the Nigeria Police to ensure that any politician found giving drugs to youths to coarse them into their political campaign is arrested and dealt with.