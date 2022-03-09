My S*xtape Was Recorded Without My Knowledge – Harrysong

Popular singer, Harrysong has come out to hint at being a victim of blackmail. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is appealing to Nigerians to not believe any lady who puts up an unpaid s*x scandal about him because it is not true.

Harrysong added that a runs girl is currently threatening him with a s*xtape despite paying continuously for years, and he was even recorded without knowing.

WOW.

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013. Harrysong was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria to Ijaw parents but moved to Lagos in 2007 after spending some of his early life in Port Harcourt. Prior to signing to QuestionMark Entertainment, Harrysong used to perform at night clubs until he met Kcee who introduced him to top music personalities. In 2014, Harrysong was nominated in the “Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards after the release of his chart-topping song “Beta Pikin”.

Harrysong was born as the only child to Ijaw parents in Warri, Delta State. After the death of his mother, a strained relationship between him and his step-mother led to his drop-out from school and his involvement with music grew after moving to Port Harcourt.

At age eleven, Harrysong’s music career started as a congarist in the church his mother served as the music director before he went on to learn contemporary gospel music. In 2007, he moved to Lagos as the lead singer of a live band who perform in night clubs until he met Kcee which led to him signing for Five Star Music. His rise to fame came when he released the single “I’m In Love” and “Taiye & Kehinde” with the music video of the former topping music video charts including Trace TV. He went on to release his debut album Testify through QuestionMark Entertainment in 2012.