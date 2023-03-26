    Login
    My Thigh Hurts From My Recent Liposuction Surgery – Doja Cat

    Popular American rapper, Doja Cat has come out to confirm that she recently underwent breast reduction and liposuction surgery. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, she is 4 days into recovery and currently feels okay, even if her thigh still hurts.

    Doja, however, added she is healing very fast and her healing process will soon be complete.

    Her words, “Got my t**ties done and my clit bedazzled.”

