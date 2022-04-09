My Unborn Daughter Gave Me A New Sense Of Purpose – Cheekychizzy

Dbanj’s former producer and artiste, Cheekychizzy has announced the death of his newborn child who was born prematurely. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his unborn daughter gave him a new sense of purpose within myself, something he has struggled to find for years now, but God knows best.

His words, “On April 1st I was crushed in spirit. My Daughter NIANI was Born shortly after 6:13pm. but at 20weeks pre-term due to complications there was nothing the Doctors could do to keep the fight my baby was willing to put up. She passed around 11pm.”

“She gave me a new sense of purpose within myself, something even with God I struggled to see but now she’s with our Father God, the best and safest place to be.”

