    My Wedding Was Held In My Sitting Room – Maraji

    Celebrity News

    Popular comedienne, Maraji has come out to share photos from her wedding ceremony with her husband. She recently shared the pictures on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Maraji
    Maraji

    According to her, it was a very small wedding which was attended by her family and that of her husband.

    Maraji also added that it was held in a sitting room, less than one month after they decided they were ready to get married.

    WOW.

