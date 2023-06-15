My Wife And I Are Expecting Our 4th Child – Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has come out to say that he and his fiancée, Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child. He recently revealed that his woman has another child on the way, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, things are definitely going well with his family right now as he and his wife are currently expecting their 4th child since marriage.

His words, “Things are going well,”

“We’ve also got another on the way. There’s a lot going on.”

WOW.