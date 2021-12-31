My Wife And I Have Been Married Friends For A Decade – 9ice

Popular singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi, are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today. In a post shared on his Instagram page, 9ice revealed that it has been a decade of friendship and forever to go.

His words, “Happy anniversary my love

A decade of friendship

2 years married

Forever more to go”

WOW.

9ice, born Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande (born 17 January 1980) is a Nigerian musician.

Born into a polygamous home of five wives and nine children, in Ogbomosho, Oyo State in Western Nigeria. He grew up in Bariga suburbs of Lagos. 9ice had also dreamed of being a musician. 9ice began singing at the age of 14.

His parents discovered his singing talent, and decided to allow him become a musician. In 1996, 9ice recorded his first demo titled Risi de Alagbaja, but it was not until 2000 that he released his first official solo song Little Money.