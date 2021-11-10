My Wife’s Birth Has Benefited Me Greatly – Oba Elegushi

Lagos Monarch, Oba Elegushi has come out to celebrate his first wife, Olori Sekinat on her birthday. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the connection he has with her is undeniable and their bond as husband and wife is basically unbreakable.

The Oba added that he wouldn’t have met or benefited from all that his wife represents if she wasn’t born on this day.

His words, ”It’s my Queen’s birthday!”

“It’s the 45th anniversary of your glorious and wonderful birth…I wont have met or benefited from all that you gave if you weren’t born on this day.”

“So, My QSE, I celebrate you today as I always do; it is undeniable my connection with you, unbelievable is how much I love you, and unbreakable is the bond that we have formed with each other. This bond, like Shakespeare said, “it never changes, it never fades, it outlasts death and admits no flaw.”

“I thank you for all that was; all that is and all that will be.”

“Have a wonderful birthday, My Queen.”

