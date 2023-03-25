My Wife’s Latest Pregnancy Will Cheer Me Up – Tyson Fury

Popular British boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to announce that he and his wife Paris are set to welcome their seventh child. He recently shared the good news via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

Flaunting a cute photo, he wrote, “All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!”

“What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”

Tyson and Paris already have six children including Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, 20 months.

