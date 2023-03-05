My Wife’s Tumor Diagnosis During Pregnancy Affected My Mental Health – Ed Sheeran

Popular singer, Ed Sheeran has come out to say that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor when she was pregnant with their second child. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his wife was diagnosed with the tumor with no route for treatment until after the birth, and it was an experience that really affected his mental health at the time.

He added that he battled fear, depression and anxiety at some point, but writing songs came through for him in form of therapy.

His words, “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.”

“I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking but not being able to break through for air.”

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”