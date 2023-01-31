Naby Keita And Oxlade-Chamberlain Don’t Deserve New Contracts – Dietmar Hamann

Popular pundit, Dietmar Hamann has come out to say that Liverpool should not hand new contracts to midfielders, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very shocked when he heard that there are current talks about extending their contracts since it is clear they are not good enough.

Hamann added that both players have to be moved on to create space for upgrades in the team.

His words, “I was very surprised that there is even talk about extending the contracts of Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita.”

“They haven’t done nearly enough to even get a new contract or offered a new contract by Liverpool. I think you have to move these players on.”