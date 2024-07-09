NAF Promotes Four Group Captains to Air Commodores with Special Promotion

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the special promotion of four Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore, recognizing their unparalleled dedication and loyalty to the service.

The promotion was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday.

Gabkwet noted that the promoted officers, who will also commence their retirement from the NAF, were decorated with their new ranks in the presence of their families, friends, and colleagues by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

The statement emphasized that this promotion, conducted outside the usual promotion timeline, highlights the significant contributions these officers have made to both the NAF and the nation.

Among the promoted officers is Air Commodore John Opara, recognized for his exceptional performance as an administrative officer.

Additionally, Air Commodores Okechukwu Godson Okoye, David Ajar Ahmadu, and Tahir Bin-Isah, who served as NAF Chaplains and Imam, were also honored for their service.

In his remarks, CAS Air Marshal Abubakar commended the officers for their extraordinary dedication and significant impact on the NAF.

He specifically praised Opara’s unwavering dedication and contributions, affirming the belief that “delay is not denial.”

“Opara is one of the few highly experienced, dynamic, and versatile administrative officers who made significant and remarkable contributions to the attainment of NAF’s operational objectives,” said Abubakar.

He also highlighted the roles of the two chaplains and the Imam in fostering unity and mutual respect across different faiths within and outside the service.

Their commitment to the emotional and spiritual well-being of NAF personnel was acknowledged as a cornerstone of the force’s moral strength.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your lives, know that your legacies will endure.

The lives you have touched and the positive impacts you have made will continue to resonate within our Air Force family,” Abubakar added.

The CAS also expressed gratitude to the officers’ spouses, families, and friends, acknowledging their unwavering love, patience, and encouragement, which have been crucial to the success of the officers’ careers.

He urged the retiring officers to remember that their sacrifices have been recognized and their contributions deeply cherished as they transition into retirement.