Nancy Pelosi Is Nothing But An Animal – Trump

Ex-US president, Donald Trump has come out to call on his supporters to deliver a Republican win in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Nancy Pelosi is nothing but an animal for impeaching him when he was president, but nothing will detract from the importance of the next election.

Trump added that if US citizens want to stop the destruction of the country and save the American dream, they must vote Republican in large numbers.

His words, “We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

“Nancy Pelosi said please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings, I said no, they’re animals. Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth.”

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about.”

“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before. He asked for poll numbers to be put up on the screen above him.”

“There it is, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent,’ Trump said derisively. ‘Mike Pence at 7, oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney there’s no way she’s at 4 percent. There’s no way. There’s no way. But we’re at 71 to 10 to 7 to 4.”