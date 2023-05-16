NASS leadership: Akpabio asks APC to caution rebellious lawmakers

Senator Godswill Akpabio has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rein in lawmakers against the anointed candidates to lead the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio made the request on Tuesday in Abuja when he led 42 other Senators to the party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The APC zoned the Senate Presidency to Akpabio, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (Kano), House of Representatives Speaker Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) and Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu (Abia).

Akpabio explained that his visit to the party’s national secretariat was to show solidarity and appreciation for the endorsement.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said it was fair to zone the senate presidency to the South-South as the region last produced a Senate President in 1979.

Akpabio further disclosed that he and his group would visit the chairmen of other political parties for consultations and advice.

The 10th Assembly will end poverty, insecurity and unemployment “through legislations of supervision and strict oversight”, he assured.

“Both the Bible and the Quran charge us to respect leadership because that is the only way to progress.

“We urge you to talk to them because that is the only way to progress. We intend to bring stability and make you proud,” the former minister added.