NASS leadership: Respect Tinubu, APC’s descision – Wike tells aspirants

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said aspirants of the National Assembly should respect the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Wike said respecting APC and Tinubu’s decision would lead to Nigeria’s progress.

He made the remark while noting that no President can operate at maximum capacity if he does not have the cooperation of the National Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Wike said: “During his campaign, he, Tinubu, promised to unite every Nigerian and bring competence.

“It’s not going to be because you are members of APC or not, we want Nigerians with the capacity to help people deliver what will make Nigeria to be great.

“No President can do very well if he does not have that leadership that is not ready to cooperate with him. If you remember what happened in 2015, that affected the performance of the present administration.

“In the interest of Nigerians, let them respect the leadership of their party and the President-elect to move forward.”