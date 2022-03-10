NCC forsees 1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) says that it is targeting one billion devices for the Five Generation (5G) network in the next two years.

NCC Head of Fixed Network Converged Services, Babagana Digima, made this known at the ongoing AfricaNXT 2022 on Thursday in Lagos.

Digima said that the 5G technology was meant to deliver higher data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

He said that the 5G technology would be faster and able to handle more connected devices than the existing 4G LTE network including smart television and radio.

According to him, it will also revolutionize and transform people’s way of life and be beneficial for the socio-economic development of Nigeria with enhanced capabilities providing new and enhanced mobile communications services.

Also speaking at the event, Usman Aliyu, NCC Head of Space Services, said that 5G was faster than the brain and would bring about a lot of innovations with speed. Aliyu said that 5G would hasten smart city and have an impact on every aspect including agriculture, education, Information and communication, urban Infrastructure, sports, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AfricaNXT, formerly known as Social Media Week, is an annual event with over 200 sessions. See also Foreign Direct Investment: NCC says Intervening in Etisalat Issue to attract $2b