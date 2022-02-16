NDLEA reveals details how drug mules contacted Kyari and his people

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has established that it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang led by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

This is as the drug agency has revealed details of how the drug mules contacted Abba Kyari’s team in the drug deal.

The detail of the deal was made known in a statement issued by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, days after the 25kg cocaine deal involving Kyari made headlines.

Babafemi in the statement said that the agency remains committed to evidence-based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts.

Babafemi stated that contrary to the misrepresentation of the facts, it is on record that it was Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the drug cartel and not the NDLEA officers.

The statement from NDLEA reads, “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu Airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa, the agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyari’s recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawa’s statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the agency, to state that it’s an established fact that it’s the Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt, the records clearly show how their ring works.

“Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation.