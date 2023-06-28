Ndukwe hails Gov Otti’s appointment of Duroha-Igwe has Judicial Panel Chairman

Convener of Think Home Campaign, Chief Mrs Oby Ndukwe hails Governor Otti’s appointment of Rtd Justice Duroha-Igwe as Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Assets Recovery.

In his administration’s bid to recover all Abia State Government Properties and Funds that were looted and are in the hands of retrogressive forces, the governor of Abia State, his Excellency Dr. Alex Otti has set up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry for the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds headed by Rtd Justice Florence Duroha-Igwe

Reacting to Justice Duroha’s appointment, the Convener of “Think Home Campaign” Chief Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe said, “She did well in Imo. Hope Uzodinma retained her after Ihedioha appointed her, adding that she is an indigene of Abia and married to an Imo man. All her service from Magistrate to Justice was in Imo.”

According to her, “She also served as the Chairperson of the Imo State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and related extra-judicial killings after the End SARS protests. This was a sequel to her appointment by the Imo State Government as Chairman of the Recovery of Public Properties inaugurated by Gov. Emeka Ihedioha whose report was submitted to Gov. Hope Uzodinma.”

Media FBI as the “Think Home Campaign” convener who is fondly called by her contemporaries recalled her prophetic declaration in the life of Justice Florence Ikwuoma Duroha-Igwe which she shared on her Facebook wall thus, “Justice Florence Ikwuoma Duroha-Igwe, was at the Methodist Church, Aladinma Estate Owerri to thank God as she bows out from the Judiciary, from 1981- 2018. The Imo State Bench and Bar joined her family and friends to honour one of their own. We, her family, are so, so proud of her and thank God for keeping her throughout the tortuous journey.”

“I wish her success in her future endeavours as she moves on to serve Nigeria in other capacities. An asset to the nation.”

“Welcome to your next level, Maama!”

My post on FB in 2018. It was prophetic. I am glad it’s all coming to fruition. Guys, help me pray for God’s protection of her”, Chief Obiaruko appealed.

“A well-seasoned legal luminary, a goal getter and a no-nonsense woman as described in some sections of the media, Rtd. Justice Duroha no doubt has the required qualification, capacity, competence and determination to carry out the assignment and demands of her new position, there are no hiding places for those who have looted the common patrimony of the state”, Chief Obiaruko declared.

Congratulations my Lord on your new appointment!