Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Receive Invitation To King Charles III’s Coronation

Ex British Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation to attend King Charles III’s coronation despite their strained relationship with the royal family. King Charles III is set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date the couple’s fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for Harry and Markle as it marks their son Archie’s 4th birthday, and fans have been reacting.

According to a spokesperson, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

