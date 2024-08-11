Nelly Was A Victim Of An Overzealous Police Officer – Lawyer

Popular singer, Nelly’s lawyer has come out to criticize his recent arrest in Missouri, USA. This is coming after he was charged for drug possession after officers found alleged ecstasy pills on him, and fans have been reacting.

According to his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, Nelly was only targeted by an overzealous and out of line officer who needlessly ran a check for warrants instead of just supervising his client’s jackpot winnings.

He added that an inquiry would be demanded into this officer’s conduct, and any case against Nelly will be thrown out.

His words, “After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants.

The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check.

I am 100 percent confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”

WOW.