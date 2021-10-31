Nestle Plc discloses third quarter result, reports Net Profit of N11.85 billion

Nestle Nig. Plc yesterday disclosed its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of the year ended 30th of September, 2021.

Revenue during the period was N90.15 billion. (+25.71% YoY).

Cost of sales stood at N55.29 billion. (+30.03% YoY).

Net Finance cost of N1.59 billion was recorded.

Profit before tax was N18.21 billion (+18.25%).

Profit after tax was N11.85 billion. (+17.21 YoY).

Total assets during the period stood at N305.63 billion. (+59.45 bn YtD).

Earnings per share of N14.95 Vs N12.76 YoY