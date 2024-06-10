Neuer No Longer Deserves To Start For Germany – Uli Stein

Ex-Germany goalkeeper, Uli Stein has come out to say that Manuer Neuer doesn’t deserve to play at Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Neuer no longer justifies having a starting shirt for the national team, but the fact that he is part of the current Germany squad means he’ll have to play.

Uli added that Manuel clearly had a shaky preparation ahead of the tournament, so he should have been left at home.

His words, “If you take a Manuel Neuer with you, you have to let him play. But he no longer justifies it in sporting terms.

With a heavy heart, but with common sense, he should have been left at home – after this shaky preparation! At this European Championship, there will hardly be an opposing striker who is afraid of running alone towards the German goal. A goalkeeper over 30 also needs the luck to avoid injuries. Manuel was not that lucky. For a long time, he lacked the normal training and game rhythm that maintains confidence and security in his own processes in goal. You can see that in his performance now.”

WOW.