New Ownership, Several New Players Are Also Part Of Chelsea’s Problem – Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has come out to blast the decisions taken by the club’s owners this season. This is coming after his side bowed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid on Tuesday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that everyone cannot keep blaming the managers at Chelsea for the poor form at Stamford Bridge, because the club has changed 3 managers since the season began.

Silva added that it is clear to see how change of ownership and excessive new players might have destabilized the club this season.

His words, “I think the first step has been made. An incorrect step, but it has been made,”

“We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision. Change of ownership, new players arriving – we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn’t fit the size of the squad.”

“A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy. There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something – that’s tough. Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes.”

“Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility. We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today and with Lampard we have failed to win. Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change.”