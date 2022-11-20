New York Judge Dismiss Mary Trump’s Lawsuit Vs Donald Trump

A New York judge has dismissed Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. The judge recently revealed that her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago with the Trump family.

Mary Trump, Trump’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement, but the judge wasn’t having it.

The lawsuit’s dismissal is the second legal victory for the former president this week, after a retaliation lawsuit by Michael Cohen was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday.

WOW.