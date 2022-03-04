Newcastle Owners Could’ve Tried To Buy Chelsea – Amanda Staveley

Newcastle co-owner, Amanda Staveley has come out to say that the club’s Saudi-backed investors had the opportunity to buy Chelsea in the past. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Newcastle‘s Saudi owners, who are reportedly worth over £300 billion, could have tried to purchase a wonderful club like Chelsea at an earlier date, but the plan was shelved.

Amanda, however, added that the plan had to be abandoned because Newcastle is the only club for them.

Her words, “We had the opportunity to look at Chelsea – a wonderful club – but there was only one club for us and there will only be one club for us.”

On Abramovic, “I’m really sad today that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone,”

“I don’t think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account.”