Neymar Is A Player I Like To Watch – Yamal

Barcelona forward, Lamine Yamal has come out to pay a heartfelt tribute to Neymar. He recently made it happen by donning his iconic Santos shirt during a sunshine break after Euro 2024 success, and fans have been reacting.

Lamine was pictured wearing Santos’ 2012 jersey with Neymar’s name and number printed on the back of it, and that year happened to be Neymar‘s final season in Brazil before he made the big-money move to Barcelona in 2013.

His words, “I have always said that Messi is the best player in history for me, but the one I liked to watch was Neymar. Neymar made me want to watch the games; he made me have fun. It was nice to see him play.”

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (born 5 February 1992), known as Neymar Júnior or mononymously as Neymar, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Brazil national team. A prolific goalscorer and playmaker, he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and the best Brazilian player of his generation. Neymar has scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs, making him one of the few players to achieve this feat.

Neymar came into prominence at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. Soon becoming the Brazilian’s league star player, he won the 2011 Copa Libertadores, being Santos’ first since 1963. He was named the South American Footballer of the Year in 2011 and 2012, and relocated to Europe to join Barcelona in 2013.

In his second season, as part of Barcelona’s attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, dubbed MSN, he won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. Motivated to be the focal player at club level, Neymar unexpectedly transferred to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 for €222 million, which made him the most expensive player ever. In his debut season, he excelled in French football, winning the league title and being voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year.

Despite recurring injuries in Paris, he helped PSG attain an historic domestic quadruple in the 2019–20 season, during which the club also reached its first ever Champions League final, with Neymar being named in the UEFA Team of the Year for the second time in his career.