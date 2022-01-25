NFF Will Conclude If I’ll Stay Or Go – Eguavoen

Super Eagles manager, Augustine Eguavoen has come out to say that only NFF can decide his future. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, only the Nigeria Football Federation will be able to conclude if he’ll continue as head coach of the Super Eagles or not, so he’ll wait for their decision.

Eguavoen added that he’ll focus on returning to his job while waiting for the authorities to decide what needs to be done.

His words, “You should understand that I am the interim coach and the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.”

“What will happen is that I will go back to my job and let the authorities decide what needs to be done.”