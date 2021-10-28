NGX to host Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the Capital Market Conference

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) plans to host the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, at the inaugural Nigerian Capital Market Conference on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.

Themed “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery”, the flagship Conference will bring together policymakers, government, financial experts, business leaders, investors, international development partners, regulators and other market stakeholders, to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for greater capital flows through innovative sources of financing.

The conference, which is a hybrid event, will be hosted by the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, OON, SAN, and the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, with Professor Osinbajo serving as the Keynote Speaker. The onsite event will hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with an opportunity for online participants to join via Zoom and YouTube. Registration, which is required for the online participation, can be done via https://bit.ly/ngx-cmc2021