Nick Pope’s Red Card Was A Harsh Reaction From The Referee – Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has come out to express confusion regarding the decision to send Nick Pope off against Liverpool for a handball outside the box on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it was most likely handball against his goalkeeper, he really does not know the rules on red cards outside the box.

Howe added that the red card was a harsh reaction from the referee as far as he is concerned.

His words, “It was probably technically handball but I don’t know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me it was a harsh reaction but I understand if it’s in the rules. It’s harsh for Nick because he’s been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him. I’ve not had a proper word with him but I’ve seen him and he looks visibly upset. He’s been outstanding for us this season.”