    Nico Williams Is Committed To Athletic Bibao, Stop Questioning Him About His Future – Club President

    Athletic Bilbao’s president, Jon Uriarte has come out to warn the media about bombarding Nico Williams with questions concerning his future. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Nico is a very committed footballer to the Athletic club, so the excessive and uncontrollable questioning concerning his future, while he plays at the Euros, must stop as soon as possible.

    Jon added that he would not support any footballer being subjected to public pressure by a club interested in his signature.

    His words, “Nico, a footballer very committed to the Athletic Club, has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled way, when he is concentrating on competing in the Eurocopa for the Spanish Football Federation, which he has not been able to protect.

    Respect between all the characters that make up football is a fundamental basis, or so we conceive it from the Athletic Club, which does not have the formula to submit to public pressure players with contracts in other clubs to try to incorporate them.

    Athletic aspires to the maximum, without limits. We are demonstrating that we have an attractive and winning project for our footballers and trainer. The proof is that we have recently renewed two of our internationals, Simón (2029) and Vivian (2031), Nico signed last year until 2027, and he also committed himself there during several seasons to coveted players like Sancet, Prados, Julen Agirrezabala, and Paredes, to put some examples.

    The Athletic Club is capable economically, socially and sportingly to maintain in its structure footballers of the size of those named, including Nico Williams.”

