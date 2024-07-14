Nico Williams Plays Like Young Ronaldo – Rooney

MUFC legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to hail Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. He recently revealed that Nico can be compared to a younger Cristiano Ronaldo, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Yamal is currently full of confidence after his brilliant goal against France, and he kind of reminds him of how he also exploded as a teenager at Euro 2004.

Rooney added that Williams is another exceptional talent who constantly makes the right decisions with the ball vs defenders.

His words, “England will need to defend well on the flanks against Spain because their brilliant two young wingers provide their main threat. Lamine Yamal will be full of confidence after his brilliant goal against France and he reminds me a bit of how I was at Euro 2004 – a teenager having the time of his life.

Fear? Young lads like him, Nico Williams and Mainoo haven’t lived long enough to know it or understand what it is. On the big stage of a European Championship, they’re just playing and enjoying it and having fun, and normally that’s the best way to play the game.

Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young. He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions. He is an incredible threat in one-on-one situations and scores goals as well. England need to be really careful with him.”

WOW.

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.