Nigeria and Chad to set up Joint Business Council

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has dedicated its support to work with relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to set up the Nigeria-Chad Joint Business Council.

This disclosure was made by NIPC, via a statement issued and signed by its Head, Press & Protocol, Daniel Awurum on Monday.

The Council is expected to serve as a platform for the development of stronger commercial ties and the improvement of bilateral trade and investment flows between the two countries.

Ambassador Chahaimi said, “Both countries recognise the potential value of the informal trade activities across their borders. There is, therefore, the need to formalise business activities between both countries.”

He further suggested that NIPC should translate its Book of States to the French language, to enable Chadian businessmen to understand and appreciate Nigeria’s investment environment.

On his part, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Chad, Sadique Abubakar stated that he has been particularly interested in increasing the trade and investment between both countries, since he assumed office in January 2021.