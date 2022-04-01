Nigeria Can Only Grow If Economic Challenges Are Addressed – YPP’s Ado Mohammed

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, a presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has said Nigeria will be placed on the right path to development only when key economic challenges in the country are addressed.

While warning that Nigerians must look beyond party structure and the popularity of candidates in 2023, Ado-Ibrahim said the electorates must choose a leader whose focus is on creating the enabling environment for economic growth.

The presidential aspirant made the assertions at an interactive session with journalists, themed ”The Exposure: Deconstructing the Aspirant”

Listing four key areas that need improvement, Ado- Ibrahim said security, the transport system, power and employment were the keys to accelerating Nigeria’s economy on the path of development.

He warned that Nigeria has remained where it is because many leaders jump into the position without detailing plans for the growth of the nation.

“For instance, power is fundamental to every country’s growth and it’s not just giving power to all, you must have a plan. Las Vegas, as a city, generates 60,000 megawatts of electricity, while Nigeria, a whole country still sits on 4,000 megawatts.

”The same goes for security, Nigeria’s security profile should be that of a developed country by now with all our brave men and women in the force.

“What we need now is somebody, not a party. We need a visionary, not a symbol. If you vote for a party that has failed you in the next election, you are dumb. There is no school, no healthcare, no security and you still go back to the same source, you don’t deserve to call yourselves Nigerians.