Nigeria Can Win Next AFCON – Samuel Chukwueze

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has come out to say that he is confident Nigeria will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently revealed that he believes the country can go all the way to win it, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants Nigerians to get their AFCON tickets as soon as possible because it will be the country’s time to lift the cup again.

Samuel added that the Super Eagles is blessed with amazing young talents who are ready to fight for the nation’s pride.

His words, “Nigerians should expect a win because we have to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations,”

“They should just book their tickets because we are going to win and go there [to the finals in Ivory Coast].”

“We want to win the Afcon for sure because we have great young talents and we have young players who are actually ready to fight.”

“For me, I need to win a trophy with the Super Eagles because I cannot play to the end of my career without winning any trophy with the Super Eagles. This is our time.”