Nigeria Decides 2023: Live Results from Local Government Areas

Tinubu leads in 10 Ogun local govts
Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won in 10 local governments announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.
Also, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is coming second in the 10 local governments announced.
The results are as follows:
1. REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148
APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71
Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143
2. IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126
APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07
Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126
Note: Four polling units were cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such as ballot boxes and papers and incidents of overvoting.
3. EGBADO SOUTH
Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192
APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117
Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190
4. EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 17,521
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79
Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397
5. ABK NORTH
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027
APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104
Total valid votes: 31,275
6. IJEBU NORTH
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035
APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50
7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206
APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19
Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205
8. IMEKO AFON LG
Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32
Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411
9. ODEDA LG
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068
APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73
Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040
10. IJEBU-ODE
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028
APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56
Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting
Election results: Tinubu wins Atiku in Two LGAs in Katsina
The All Progressives Party, APC edged out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the results of two Local Government Areas in Katsina.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC, got majority votes in Chiranchi and Ingawa LGAs of Katsina State.
See the results below:
Chiranchi LGA, Katsina State (Presidential)
APC – 12,779
PDP – 8,202
NNPP – 609
LP- 10
Ingawa LGA, Katsina State (Presidential)
APC – 12, 315
PDP – 12,152
NNPP – 3,388
Results are already trickling in from Local Government Areas across the nation in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.
Voting is expected to have ended in the places it was extended by INEC on Saturday due to varying reasons.
InfoStride News gathered that the presidential election is keenly being contested between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, LP.
Candidates of the leading political parties are Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Here are some of the results from Local Government Collation Centres.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Musawa LGA, Katsina
APC: 14,360
APGA: 40
NNPP: 2,033
PDP: 10,603
LP: 11
PRP: 15
SDP: 03
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Kaita LGA, Katsina
APC: 14,595
APGA – 70
NNPP: 799
PDP: 11,793
LP: 22
PRP: 42
SDP: 08
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Lagelu LGA, Oyo state
APC: 16,011
PDP: 5112
LP: 4066
NNPP: 55
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Matazu LGA, Katsina
APC: 12,008
NNPP: 415
PDP: 9,644
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Kajola LGA, Oyo state
APC: 11,917
PDP: 9358
LP: 503
NNPP: 71
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Sheshe Ward, Kano Municipal LGA
APC: 1063
PDP: 764
NNPP: 4844
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT
Ibadan north- east LGA, Oyo state.
APC: 13,078
PDP: 6011
LP: 4820
NNPP: 70
PRESIDENTIAL
APC:121
PDP:172
SENATE
APC:145
PDP:159
