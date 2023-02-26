    Login
    Nigeria Decides 2023: Live Results from Local Government Areas

    Politics By No Comments4 Mins Read

    Tinubu leads in 10 Ogun local govts

    Nigeria's Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election - Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar
    Nigeria’s Top Presidential Flag-Bearers for 2023 Election – Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar

     

    Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won in 10 local governments announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

    Also, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is coming second in the 10 local governments announced.

    The results are as follows:

    1. REMO NORTH LG
    Registered voters: 48,886
    Accredited Voters: 11,148

    APC: 5,814
    PDP: 3,627
    LP: 984
    NNPP: 22
    ADC: 71
    Total valid votes: 10,665
    Rejected votes: 478
    Total votes cast: 11,143

    2. IKENNE LG
    Registered voters: 67,914
    Accredited Voters: 20,126

    APC: 9,431
    ADC: 115
    PDP: 6,616
    LP: 2,678
    NNPP: 39
    SDP: 07
    Total votes cast: 19,159
    Rejected votes: 967
    Total votes cast: 20,126
    Note: Four polling units were cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such as ballot boxes and papers and incidents of overvoting.

    3. EGBADO SOUTH
    Registered voters: 13,3001
    Accredited Voters: 31,192
    APC: 18,471
    ADC: 342
    PDP: 5,012
    LP: 3,126
    NNPP: 117
    Total valid votes: 29,518
    Rejected votes: 1,672
    Total votes cast: 31,190

    4. EWEKORO LG
    Registered voters: 17,521
    Accredited Voters: 18,411
    APC: 9,778
    ADC: 1,247
    PDP: 3,646
    LP: 2,287
    NNPP: 79
    Total valid votes: 17,521
    Rejected votes: 876
    Total votes cast: 18,397

    5. ABK NORTH
    Registered voters: 167,753
    Accredited Voters: 33,027
    APC: 20,094
    ADC: 1,285
    PDP: 5,057
    LP: 4,092
    NNPP: 104
    Total valid votes: 31,275

    6. IJEBU NORTH
    Registered voters: 133,122
    Accredited Voters: 34,035

    APC: 21,844
    ADC: 300
    PDP: 7,233
    LP: 2,372
    NNPP: 50

    7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST
    Registered voters: 52,457
    Accredited Voters: 13,206
    APC: 7,430
    ADC: 135
    PDP: 2,859
    LP: 1,779
    NNPP: 19
    Total valid votes: 12,522
    Rejected votes: 683
    Total votes cast: 13,205

    8. IMEKO AFON LG
    Registered voters: 70,223
    Accredited Voters: 18,411

    APC: 12,146
    ADC: 143
    PDP: 4,560
    LP: 568
    NNPP: 32
    Total valid votes: 17,639
    Rejected votes: 762
    Total votes cast: 18,411

    9. ODEDA LG
    Registered voters: 94,048
    Accredited Voters: 22,068

    APC: 12,945
    ADC: 425
    PDP: 3,855
    LP: 3,064
    NNPP: 73
    Total valid votes: 20,917
    Rejected votes: 1,123
    Total votes cast: 22,040

    10. IJEBU-ODE
    Registered voters: 90,760
    Accredited Voters: 25,028

    APC: 16,072
    ADC: 188
    PDP: 4,057
    LP: 3,162
    NNPP: 56
    Total valid votes: 24,058
    Rejected votes: 882
    Total votes cast: 24,940
    One cancellation due to over voting

    Election results: Tinubu wins Atiku in Two LGAs in Katsina

    Election results: Tinubu wins Atiku in Two LGAs in Katsina

    The All Progressives Party, APC edged out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the results of two Local Government Areas in Katsina.

    Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC, got majority votes in Chiranchi and Ingawa LGAs of Katsina State.

    See the results below:

    Chiranchi LGA, Katsina State (Presidential)

    APC – 12,779
    PDP – 8,202
    NNPP – 609
    LP- 10

    Ingawa LGA, Katsina State (Presidential)

    APC – 12, 315
    PDP – 12,152
    NNPP – 3,388

    Results are already trickling in from Local Government Areas across the nation in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.
    Voting is expected to have ended in the places it was extended by INEC on Saturday due to varying reasons.

    InfoStride News gathered that the presidential election is keenly being contested between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, LP.

    Candidates of the leading political parties are Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

    Here are some of the results from Local Government Collation Centres.

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Musawa LGA, Katsina

    APC: 14,360

    APGA: 40

    NNPP: 2,033

    PDP: 10,603

    LP: 11

    PRP: 15

    SDP: 03

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Kaita LGA, Katsina

    APC: 14,595

    APGA – 70

    NNPP: 799

    PDP: 11,793

    LP: 22

    PRP: 42

    SDP: 08

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Lagelu LGA, Oyo state

    APC: 16,011

    PDP: 5112

    LP: 4066

    NNPP: 55

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Matazu LGA, Katsina

    APC: 12,008

    NNPP: 415

    PDP: 9,644

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Kajola LGA, Oyo state

    APC: 11,917

    PDP: 9358

    LP: 503

    NNPP: 71

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Sheshe Ward, Kano Municipal LGA

    APC: 1063

    PDP: 764

    NNPP: 4844

    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT

    Ibadan north- east LGA, Oyo state.

    APC: 13,078

    PDP: 6011

    LP: 4820

    NNPP: 70

    PRESIDENTIAL

    APC:121

    PDP:172

    SENATE

    APC:145

    PDP:159

