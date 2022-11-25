Nigeria passing troubled times, parents not sure of next meal – Peter Obi

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election in 2023, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the country is going through troubled times, adding it has become difficult for parents to know where the next meal will come from.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed that what the country is suffering today is a result of the cumulative effect of bad leadership over the years.

Obi made the statement on Friday in Enugu while featuring as a guest at an event tagged “Shaping the Future” organised by Boys Champions, a civil society organisation.

“Your country is going through troubled times. It qualifies for two things that make a failed state. First, when you are no longer in control of your territory. Everybody is insecure here, including you. Nobody is safe. The only thing you hear now is bad news.

“Number two is when you are no longer in control of your economy. Your parents are having a problem. You don’t have jobs; it is difficult for you to know where the next meal will come from. Your parents no longer know what they will spend for a bag of rice or a bag of beans today. If they send someone to the market, when he comes back, whatever he comes back with, that’s the price of it for that day. We can’t plan with that. So it must change.

“Why did we arrive here? That is the cumulative effect of bad leadership over the years,” he said.