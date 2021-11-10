Nigeria should deepen exploration, policies to harness mineral resources – stakeholders

Despite a favourable geology with mineral resources spread across the country, stakeholders in the mining sector have advocated a favourable fiscal environment that will help exploration and investment in the sector for improved contribution to the economy.

They noted that worsening insecurity across mineral rich communities in the Northern region and other mining communities continues to undermine production and investment.

According to the stakeholders, despite the glorious past and abundance of mineral deposits, the potential of the mining sector has remained largely underexploited, as the sector’s contribution to GDP only increased from 0.3 per cent in 2018 to 0.6 per cent in 2020, which is still largely below the historical average contribution of about 4-5 per cent in the 1960s-1970s.